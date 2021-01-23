NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $2.09. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

Shares of NXPI opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 321.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.