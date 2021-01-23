Nxt Price Reaches $0.0109 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and $781,795.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012265 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

