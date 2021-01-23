nYFI Price Reaches $0.19 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, nYFI has traded up 8% against the dollar. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a total market cap of $503,681.81 and $114,467.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00277927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040147 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

