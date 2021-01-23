Nyzo (NYZO) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Nyzo has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $1.01 million worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00125538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00075232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

