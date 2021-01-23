Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.90 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $95.60 million and $7.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00104913 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000965 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00326153 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00025286 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 115.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

