Oasis Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.03 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $90.24 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

