Observer Tops 1-Day Volume of $336,056.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and $336,056.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00647862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.17 or 0.04342505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

