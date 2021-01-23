Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.53

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.53 and traded as high as $26.58. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 40,766 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.04 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
