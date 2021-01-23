ODEM (ODE) Price Tops $0.0168

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ODEM has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $791.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODEM has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

