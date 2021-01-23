Offshift Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $99,809.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,894.40 or 1.00135495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

