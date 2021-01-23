Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $1.67 on Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00005197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $133,290.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

