OG Fan Token (OG) Price Hits $3.92

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One OG Fan Token token can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00012129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $3.63 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00058053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00126683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00076447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00276984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040427 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

