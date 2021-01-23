OIN Finance (OIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $495,605.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $663,561.81 and $495,605.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00058053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00126683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00076447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00276984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040427 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

