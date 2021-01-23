OKB One Day Volume Reaches $140.16 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. OKB has a total market cap of $354.76 million and approximately $140.16 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $5.91 or 0.00018465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.00662355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.46 or 0.04370555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

