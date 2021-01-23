Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Okta by 29.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.6% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.79 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

