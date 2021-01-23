Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.19

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.19 and traded as low as $20.04. Olympus shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 39,720 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

