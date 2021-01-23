OMG Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $429.50 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00011900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $531.83 million and $429.50 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.00376170 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

