OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $309.38 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00010668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $477.76 million and $309.38 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00374548 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.