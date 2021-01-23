Omni (OMNI) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Omni has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $744,815.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00012374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00433247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,144 coins and its circulating supply is 562,828 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

