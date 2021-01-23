ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

