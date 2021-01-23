OneLedger (OLT) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $212,047.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.00654144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.09 or 0.04310840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.