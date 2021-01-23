ONOToken 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $433.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, ONOToken has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One ONOToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $667,781.37 and approximately $433.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.00673671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.23 or 0.04316753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018091 BTC.

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOT is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

ONOToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONOToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.