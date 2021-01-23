Ontology Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $480.88 million and approximately $199.77 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00116297 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011818 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.