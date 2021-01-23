Opacity One Day Volume Tops $1,550.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Opacity has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $989,322.87 and $1,550.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00127647 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00079336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00279706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040398 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

