OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded up 62.7% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $1.90 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00617759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.34 or 0.04387571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017638 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

