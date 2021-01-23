OpenDAO Price Up 63.5% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

