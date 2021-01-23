Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,939 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,502.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 306,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,750 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

