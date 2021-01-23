Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

