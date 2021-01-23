Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.65. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $20.40 million, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.61%.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

