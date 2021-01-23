Orchid Market Cap Hits $108.10 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $108.10 million and approximately $21.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00641008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.21 or 0.04377920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017614 BTC.

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

