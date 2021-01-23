Orchid Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $108.28 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.