Origin Protocol (OGN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.70 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.92 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,580,222 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

