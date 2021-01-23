Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $671,128.90 and $514,207.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00096100 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

