Origin Sport Tops One Day Trading Volume of $514,758.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $680,514.86 and approximately $514,758.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

