Origo (OGO) One Day Volume Hits $460,631.00

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Origo has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $460,631.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

