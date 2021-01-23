Origo (OGO) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Origo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $482,927.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.70 or 0.04383404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.