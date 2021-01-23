Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.11. Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 3,724,937 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £520,183.16 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) Company Profile (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

