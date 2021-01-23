Ormeus Cash (OMC) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $2,101.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00432463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

