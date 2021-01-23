OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report sales of $20.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $98.18 million, with estimates ranging from $94.27 million to $100.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $857.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $894,563. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

