Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 1,015 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.15. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

