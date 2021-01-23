Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Purchases 1,215 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

