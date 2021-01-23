Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $14.70. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 353,929 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on OR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

