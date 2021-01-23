Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$23,265.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,363,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,740,665.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

Shares of OM traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,083. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

