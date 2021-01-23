OST (OST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

