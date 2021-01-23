OST Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $1.67 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

