Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTIS opened at $64.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 670.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

