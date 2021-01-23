Ouroboros Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,105.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $71,982.52 and approximately $1,105.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00056346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00126524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00077479 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00279526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

