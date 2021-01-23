Oxen Trading Down 2% This Week (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Oxen has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $169,215.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,136.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.10 or 0.03889970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00432599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.01347501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.30 or 0.00542381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00431574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00270745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023361 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,071,403 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

