PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $98.85. 3,454,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

