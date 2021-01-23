Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 11,442 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

